Nov 25 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Black Friday, with the focus on retailers to see if they will propel or hit pause on Wall Street's record-setting rally.

* Trading is expected to be relatively quiet with the U.S. stock market scheduled to close at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). The market was shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

* The three main U.S. indexes have hit all-time highs and closed at record levels multiple times in the past few days, most recently on Wednesday, when industrial stocks boosted the Dow and the S&P 500 to record-high closes.

* Thanksgiving and Black Friday kick off the holiday shopping season, which is crucial for retailers as it accounts for as much as 40 percent of annual sales.

* Online spending climbed to above $1 billion by Thanksgiving evening, surging almost 14 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Digital Index.

* Shares of Wal-Mart were up 1.14 percent at $71.64 in light premarket trading. Amazon.com inched up 0.32 percent.

* China's Ctrip.com jumped 9.5 percent to $44.90 after agreeing to buy UK travel search website Skyscanner in a deal valued at around $1.74 billion.

* Johnson & Johnson edged up 0.4 percent after Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the healthcare company had approached Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion about a potential takeover.

* Meanwhile, oil prices fell 1.2 percent amid uncertainty that the OPEC would arrive at a decision to cut production during a meeting next week. The dollar was off 0.28 percent.

Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 47 points, or 0.25 percent, with 38,976 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.14 percent, with 158,927 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 23,369 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)