Nov 30 The Dow opened at a record high as oil prices surged after the world's largest oil producers agreed to curb oil output for the first time since 2008.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.52 points, or 0.35 percent, at 19,189.12, the S&P 500 was up 2.36 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,207.02 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,390.25. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)