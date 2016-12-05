* Futures up: Dow 91 pts, S&P 9.75 pts, Nasdaq 24.75 pts
Dec 5 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Monday as oil prices topped $55 a barrel for the first time in
16 months, and investors shrugged off the defeat of a referendum
in Italy for constitutional reforms.
* Futures lost ground slightly on Sunday after Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following the
rejection.
* However, world stocks, including Italian shares, reversed
course to trade higher on Monday as investors bet against
immediate snap elections in the country.
* Brent crude prices rose 1.29 percent to $55.12, taking the
total gain to 19 percent since Wednesday, when OPEC and other
producers struck a deal to limit output to prop up prices.
* If active trading follows movement on futures, the Dow
will open at a record intraday high, its eighth since Nov. 10.
The index has marked four straight weeks of gains, benefiting
from a rotation into sectors such as financials, which are
likely to gain from President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
* Wall Street closed little changed on Friday as investors
booked profits off bank stocks, despite a strong payrolls report
that strengthened the prospects of an interest rate hike next
week.
* Investors will focus on the ISM non-manufacturing
Purchasing Mangers' index, which is likely to indicate that
activity in the U.S. services sector rose slightly in November
from the previous month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET
(1500 GMT)
* A host of Federal Reserve presidents are scheduled to
speak at various events during the day, including New York Fed
President William Dudley at 8:30 a.m. ET and his St. Louis
counterpart James Bullard later in the day.
* Shares of companies moving premarket included those of
Apple, up 0.6 percent at $110.55, after the iPhone
maker made its most comprehensive statement about its investment
in self-driving cars.
* Energy Transfer dropped 6.9 percent to $32 after
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turned down a permit for the
company's controversial pipeline project running through North
Dakota.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 91 points, or 0.47 percent,
with 54,228 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.44
percent, with 222,886 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.52
percent, on volume of 35,521 contracts.
