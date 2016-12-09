Dec 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with gains in healthcare and technology lifting the Nasdaq to a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 19,628.33, the S&P 500 was up 3.6 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,249.79 and the Nasdaq composite was up 21.91 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,439.27. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)