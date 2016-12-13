US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 13 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates for the second time since the financial crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.56 points, or 0.34 percent, to 19,863.99. The S&P 500 gained 7.82 points, or 0.346484 percent, to 2,264.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.80 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,432.34.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
