Dec 20 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as investors appeared to have shrugged off the potential impact from increased political tensions following Monday's deadly attacks in Turkey and Germany.

Investors also held off from making big bets in the last full week of trading before the holidays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.88 points, or 0.25 percent, to 19,931.94. The S&P 500 gained 4.91 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,267.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.04 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,473.48. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)