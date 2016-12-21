US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise
Dec 21 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average still flirting with the elusive 20,000 mark, a day after both it and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 10.92 points, or 0.05 percent, at 19,963.7.
The S&P 500 was down 1.55 points, or 0.068259 percent, at 2,269.21.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.56 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,481.38.
