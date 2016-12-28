US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,976.09, the S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.098286 percent, at 2,271.11 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.93 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,497.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade