US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in technology stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 19,841.77, the S&P 500 was up 0.85 points, or 0.037779 percent, at 2,250.77 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,437.29. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)