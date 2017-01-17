BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors sought safe-haven assets following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on the strength of the dollar and British Prime Minister Theresa May's comments on Brexit.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.73 points, or 0.22 percent, at 19,841, the S&P 500 was down 6.71 points, or 0.294992 percent, at 2,267.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.65 points, or 0.35 percent, at 5,554.47. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago