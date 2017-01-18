BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.29 points, or 0.09 percent, at 19,809.48, the S&P 500 was down 0.01 points, or 0.000441 percent, at 2,267.88 and the Nasdaq composite was up 5.76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,544.49. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago