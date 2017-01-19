Jan 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. president on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.85 points, or 0.06 percent, at 19,816.57, the S&P 500 was up 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,272.91 and the Nasdaq composite was up 4.99 points, or 0.09 percent, at 5,560.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)