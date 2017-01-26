Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.6 points, or 0.09 percent, to 20,086.11. The S&P 500 gained 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,298.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.14 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,664.48. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)