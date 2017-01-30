BRIEF-TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees
Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.84 points, or 0.36 percent, at 20,021.94, the S&P 500 was down 9.6 points, or 0.418357 percent, at 2,285.09 and the Nasdaq composite was down 26.31 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,634.47. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* March quarter net profit 10.1 million rupees versus profit 5 million rupees year ago