Jan 31 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down disappointing results from a clutch of companies and as investors fretted over President Donald Trump's policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.9 points, or 0.37 percent, at 19,898.23, the S&P 500 was down 6.89 points, or 0.302074 percent, at 2,274.01 and the Nasdaq composite was down 22.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,591.53. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)