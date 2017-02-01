Feb 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, in a bright start to the month, as Apple powered a rally in technology stocks, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.17 points, or 0.41 percent, at 19,946.26, the S&P 500 was up 8.3 points, or 0.364216 percent, at 2,287.17 and the Nasdaq composite was up 39.94 points, or 0.71 percent, at 5,654.73. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)