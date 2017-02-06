Feb 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought fresh catalysts after a strong jobs report last week, while uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.71 points, or 0.33 percent, to 20,004.75. The S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,292.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.00 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,654.77. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)