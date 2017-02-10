Feb 10 Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs shortly after the open on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would release a tax reform plan in the coming weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.59 points, or 0.18 percent, at 20,208.99, the S&P 500 was up 3.63 points, or 0.157288 percent, at 2,311.5 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,725.36. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)