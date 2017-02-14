* Yellen to speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET
* GM jumps on talks of selling its Europe Opel unit
* Gilead up after positive findings on HIV drug
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P up 0.75 pts, Nasdaq flat
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 14 U.S. stocks were set to open little
changed on Tuesday, with the "Trump rally" pausing ahead of a
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be
scrutinized for clues on the timing of the next interest rate
hike.
While President Donald Trump's pro-business stance sparked a
record-setting rally in equities, he has given scant detail on
his policies, giving the Fed limited visibility on the direction
of the economy.
The central bank in December projected three rate hikes this
year. Currently, traders have priced in a mere 17 percent chance
of a rate move in March, despite a spate of strong economic data
including a robust labor market and improving inflation.
Yellen starts her testimony before the Senate Banking
Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
"The market is pricing in good times ahead but the question
is whether the administration is going to be able to deliver on
the promises made," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"The world listens to what Yellen has to say and her speech
does have a potential to create an interesting reality check."
Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.02 percent at
8:27 a.m. ET, with 17,174 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent,
with 85,452 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis remained unchanged, on volume of
16,284 contracts.
Trump vowed last Thursday to make a major tax announcement
soon, but gave no details. Still, that was enough for investors
to reignite the "Trump trade", which culminated on Monday with
the S&P 500 topping $20 trillion for the first time ever.
However, the dollar slipped on Tuesday after Trump's
national security adviser Michael Flynn quit over allegations of
having contact with Russian officials.
GM's shares jumped 4 percent to $36.95 premarket
after Peugeot-owner PSA Group said it is in talks to
buy GM's European Opel business.
The prospects of sector consolidation caused Fiat to jump
3.3 percent, while Ford gained 1.3 percent.
Gilead was up 1.6 percent at $68.70 after the
drugmaker presented positive findings for an experimental HIV
drug.
Cynosure jumped 27.8 percent to $65.80 after
Hologic said it would acquire the medical aesthetics
company for $1.65 billion. Hologic fell 3.8 percent to $38.50.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)