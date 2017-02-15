Feb 15 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, after a recent spate of record highs, as upbeat economic data that bolstered the prospects of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1 points, or 0 percent, at 20,505.41, the S&P 500 was down 2.13 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,335.45 and the Nasdaq composite was down 4.06 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,778.52. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)