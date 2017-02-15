* March rate hike odds jump to 26.6 pct from 13.3 pct
* Financial stocks up; rate sensitive sectors fall
* S&P set for longest winning streak in 3-1/2 years
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 15 Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the
S&P on course for a 7-day winning streak for the first time
since September 2013, after President Donald Trump repeated his
promise of tax cuts and upbeat economic data increased the odds
of a rate hike.
Trump, in a meeting with top executives at U.S. retail
companies, said he would lower taxes substantially and simplify
the tax code - echoing a vow he made last Thursday that renewed
optimism about the economy and revived the "Trump trade".
The rally has caused the market's record-setting run to
enter its fifth day, despite Trump again providing little
details on his plans.
Also boosting sentiment was robust economic data - including
bigger-than-expected gains in retail sales and consumer prices
in January - that reinforced the strength of the economy.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in a testimony before
the House Financial Services Committee, stood by the stance she
took on Tuesday that the central bank was on track to raise
interest rates at an upcoming policy meeting.
"She (Yellen) has made it clear that she wants to raise
rates," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
"Before she spoke yesterday, the March meeting wasn't in
play, but now that is definitely on the table and I think the
numbers today bode well for her to do that."
After the economic data, traders raised the odds of a rate
hike in March to 26.6 percent from 13.3 percent before the data
was released, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Financial stocks, which benefit in a higher rate
environment, again led the gainers among the 11 major S&P
sectors, with a 0.63 percent gain. The rate-sensitive utilities
and real estate sectors fell the most.
At 12:31 p.m. ET (1731 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 72.81 points, or 0.36 percent, at
20,577.22.
The S&P 500 was up 4.3 points, or 0.18 percent, at
percent, at 2,341.88. The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.71
points, or 0.25 percent, at 5,797.28.
Procter & Gamble jumped 3.7 percent to a two-year
high of $91.10, giving the biggest boost to the Dow and the S&P,
after Trian Fund disclosed a stake, which could pressure the
company to slice costs and slow-growing divisions.
Shares of Southwest, United Continental,
American Airlines and Delta rose between 2
percent and 3.7 percent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway reported investments topping $2.1 billion in
each of the carriers.
AIG weighed the most on the S&P, dropping 8.6
percent after the commercial insurer reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,505
to 1,341. On the Nasdaq, 1,404 issues rose and 1,353 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 63 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 119 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)