Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.59 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,633.45, the S&P 500 was up 1.4 points, or 0.06 percent,4 percent, at 2,350.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.30 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,827.74. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)