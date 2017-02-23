Feb 23 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at record highs on Thursday as a rally in oil prices added to rising optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax reforms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.49 points, or 0.19 percent, at 20,815.09, the S&P 500 was up 4.73 points, or 0.200185 percent, at 2,367.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.47 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,863.10. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)