By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 23 Wall Street pared losses in midday
trading on Thursday, after President Donald Trump told chief
executives of major U.S. companies that he plans to bring back
millions of jobs to the United States.
Trump is expected to introduce a series of proposals that
could benefit companies, including tax reforms, simpler
regulation and higher infrastructure spending.
Investors, however, are awaiting for more clarity on the
proposals, with the main indexes trading in a tight range.
Even though the S&P 500 hit a series of record highs in the
past two weeks, the index has not moved more than 1 percent in
either direction since Dec. 7.
At 12:37 p.m. ET (1737 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 64.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at
20,839.95, while the S&P 500 was up 2.31 points, or 0.09
percent, at 2,365.13. The two indexes hit record-highs earlier
in the day.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 24.37 points, or 0.42
percent, at 5,836.26 - set for its worst day this month.
Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
industrials and technology weighing the
most. The indexes were among the top gainers since the November
U.S. presidential election.
"I wouldn't be surprised if by the end of the quarter we get
some repositioning, especially in those sectors that have gained
the most," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer at
Charles Schwab Investment Management.
Nvidia was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq
after a top-rated analyst downgraded the chipmaker's stock.
L Brands plunged 16.7 percent to $48.39 after the
company reported weak sales at Victoria's Secret, its biggest
business by revenue.
Boston Scientific lost 3.4 percent after the company
recalled its Lotus Valve heart devices, citing reports of
problems with the locking mechanism. Shares of rival Edwards
Lifesciences rose 4 percent and were the biggest gainers
on the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,538
to 1,306. On the Nasdaq, 1,657 issues fell and 1,099 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 58 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 109 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)