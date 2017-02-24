Feb 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a drop in financial and technology stocks weighed and investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.49 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,745.83.

The S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,354.29.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,803.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)