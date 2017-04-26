US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, following two days of strong gains, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan from the Trump administration.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.19 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,015.31, the S&P 500 was up 0.03 points, or 0.001256 percent, at 2,388.64 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.81 points, or 0.05 percent, at 6,028.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)