US STOCKS-Wall St flat as consumer stocks' gains offset by tech, financials
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
May 2 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.56 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,954.02.
The S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,392.44.
The Nasdaq Composite added 8.93 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,100.53. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
