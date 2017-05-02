May 2 Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.56 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,954.02.

The S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,392.44.

The Nasdaq Composite added 8.93 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,100.53. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)