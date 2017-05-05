Nikkei jumps to nearly 2-year highs on stronger dollar, economic recovery
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average probed its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
* Futures: Dow down 7 pts, S&P up 1.5 pts, Nasdaq up 3 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 5 U.S. stock index futures were flat on Friday, with investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial monthly jobs report that could influence the chances of an interest rate hike next month.
* Shares of IBM tumbled 3 percent premarket after Warren Buffett said he had sold about a third of his stake in the company. The stock was the biggest loser among the Dow and S&P companies trading before the bell.
* Investors are hoping for a rebound in jobs growth in April, after a sharp slowdown in March, that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise rates in June.
* The report from the Labor Department, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is expected to show 185,000 jobs were added last month, compared with an underwhelming gain of 98,000 in March.
* Traders have priced in 70 percent odds of the Fed raising rates in June, after the central bank earlier this week downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasized the strength of the labor market.
* Despite concerns over economic growth, U.S. companies have generally handed in better-than-expected earnings reports for the quarter.
* Overall profits for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 14.8 percent in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That is higher than the 10.1 percent growth rate estimated at the start of the earnings season.
* Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall in oil prices countered some solid earnings reports.
* Oil prices are trading near five-month lows, triggering demand for safe-haven assets. Gold is likely to remain in favor ahead of the final round of the French presidential election on Sunday.
* Zynga jumped nearly 11 percent to $3.14 after the creator of FarmVille gave a strong current-quarter bookings forecast.
* VWR Corp slipped 4.4 percent to $32.55 after a private equity firm said it would buy the lab supplies company at a discount to its Thursday's close.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.03 percent, with 15,791 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.06 percent, with 78,359 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.05 percent, on volume of 15,463 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average probed its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
June 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 111.51 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.387 1.3866 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.361 -0.06 Korean won 1137.200 1132.7 -0.40 Baht 33.970 33.92