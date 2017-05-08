BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Company unit acquires full ownership of jack up rigs
* Unit, Greatship (India) acquired full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.38 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,995.56, the S&P 500 was up 0.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,399.52 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.21 points at 6,100.97. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage: