By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 8 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost ground on
Monday after touching record highs as investors looked for fresh
catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected
victory in the French presidential election.
Currency markets were in sharp focus, with the euro hitting
a six-month high against the dollar after Macron comfortably
defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen who had threatened
to take France out of the European Union.
"We're sitting here waiting for additional information to
digest for the balance of this week. But we remain largely
constructive of the equity market and view that the path of
least resistance is higher," said Bill Northey, chief investment
officer at Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.
At 12:34 p.m. ET (1634 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 4.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at
21,002.33.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 8.40 points, or 0.14
percent, at 6,092.36, after touching a record high of 6,106.11.
The S&P 500 was down 2.79 points, or 0.11 percent, at
2,396.5, reversing from an all-time high of 2,401.36
The index has not moved more than 0.4 percent in the past 10
trading days, despite a flurry of quarterly earnings.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy
rising the most by 0.35 percent on the back of higher
oil prices.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", dropped to its lowest in more than 10
years as the risk-off sentiment, which had gripped the market
ahead of the French vote, eased.
Gold dropped and so did utilities and other
defensive plays, which were the top losers among S&P 500
sectors.
Shares of Kate Spade rose 8.2 percent to $18.36
after bigger rival Coach Inc said it would buy the
company for $2.4 billion. Coach shares rose 5.2 percent.
Straight Path surged more than 30 percent to
$210.55 after an unnamed telecommunications company raised its
offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder for about $3.1
billion, trumping a bid by AT&T. Sources told Reuters that
the bidder was Verizon.
Tyson Foods was the biggest S&P loser, down nearly 6
percent after the meat processor reported a slump in quarterly
profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,873
to 963. On the Nasdaq, 1,736 issues fell and 1,012 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 39 52-week highs and four lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 95 highs and 44 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)