May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.22 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,900.89, the S&P 500 was down 6.09 points, or 0.253789 percent, at 2,393.54 and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.07 points, or 0.31 percent, at 6,110.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)