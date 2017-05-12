* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Friday ahead of a barrage of economic data, including a report
on retail sales that is closely watched by investors to gauge
the strength of the economy.
* A Commerce Department report is expected to show that
retail sales rebounded by 0.6 percent in April after falling in
March. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Also in focus is a monthly report on the consumer price
index and inflation rate, as well as the University of
Michigan's consumer sentiment data for May.
* A batch of dismal department store earnings, mainly from
Macy's, weighed on leading U.S. stock indexes, which
closed lower on Thursday.
* From the Federal Reserve, Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans and his Philadelphia counterpart Patrick Harker are
scheduled to speak at separate events and could provide clues on
the central banks plans to raise interest rates next month.
* Shares of Nordstrom were off 4 percent at $44.40
in premarket trading after the upscale department store reported
a decline in comparable store sales.
* CyberArk was down 10 percent at $49.52 after
issuing a disappointing full-year earnings forecast.
* Online advertising firm Trade Desk surged 22
percent to $48.80 after reporting quarterly revenue that handily
beat analysts' estimates.
* T-Mobile was up 3.3 percent at $68 after
Bloomberg reported that Sprint and its controlling
shareholder SoftBank have started talks to merge with
T-Mobile US. Sprint shares rose 3.2 percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:02 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.14 percent,
with 15,281 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.21
percent, with 107,065 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 17,045 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)