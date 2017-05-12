* April retail sales rise 0.4 pct vs. est. 0.6 pct
* J.C. Penney drops on weak same-store sales
* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 12 U.S. stocks looked set to open slightly
lower on Friday as investors assessed a raft of data to gauge
the strength of the economy.
A Commerce Department report showed retail sales increased
by 0.4 percent in April, but fell short of a 0.6 percent rise
estimated by economists.
U.S. consumer prices rebounded in April, a Labor Department
report showed, pointing to a steady rise in inflation that could
make the case for an interest rate hike next month.
"Today, the focus is on macro news, while the political
situation in Washington continues to linger. So we are looking
at a cautious market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
With the first-quarter earnings season coming to an end,
investors are shifting their focus to central bank activity,
economic data and developments in the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired his FBI chief on
Tuesday, the potential fallout of which could delay his pursuit
to cut taxes and boost spending.
Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.1 percent at
8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT), with 20,069 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.14
percent, with 138,364 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.04
percent, on volume of 22,448 contracts.
A selloff in the retail sector, sparked by Macy's weak
results on Thursday, could continue after J.C. Penney
reported lower-than-expected comparable store sales. The
retailer's stock was down 5 percent in premarket trading.
CyberArk was down 10 percent at $49.52 after
issuing a disappointing full-year earnings forecast.
Online advertising firm Trade Desk surged 22 percent
to $48.80 after reporting quarterly revenue that handily beat
analysts' estimates.
T-Mobile was up 3.3 percent at $68 after Bloomberg
reported that Sprint and its controlling shareholder
SoftBank have started talks to merge with T-Mobile US.
Sprint shares rose 3.2 percent.
