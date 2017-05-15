May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.24 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,934.85.

The S&P 500 gained 4.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,394.96.

The Nasdaq Composite added 6.98 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,128.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)