* Home Depot rises on profit beat

* S&P, Nasdaq closed at record levels on Monday

* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 1.75 pt, Nasdaq 6.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 16 U.S. stocks were poised to open at record highs on Tuesday as Home Depot's strong earnings helped shake off some of the risk-off mood on Wall Street.

As the first-quarter earnings season wraps up, investors will turn their attention to political developments that could hamper President Donald Trump's plans to bring in pro-growth policies.

Investors were wary following reports that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six other major currencies - hit a six-month low, while prices of safe-haven gold rose.

However, strong earnings including those of Dow component Home Depot, could lead markets higher. The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares up 2 percent in premarket trading.

While earnings continue to support the indices, global geopolitical tensions and political developments in Washington could unsettle the market's record-setting spree.

"New accusations against Trump on intelligent secrets if expanded will be the catalyst to ignite a perfect storm (in the market)," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First standard Financial, wrote in a note.

Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.16 percent at 8:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), with 17,792 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.07 percent, with 119,792 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 21,127 contracts.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday with gains in technology, energy and financial stocks powering the S&P and the Nasdaq to close at record levels.

Oil prices edged up about 0.2 percent, prompted by the dollar's decline and the expectation for a supply limit deal to extend into next year.

Pfizer was off 1.6 percent at $32.56 after Citigroup downgraded the drug developer's stock to "sell" from "neutral".

Akebia Therapeutics was up nearly 17 percent at $15.05 after the drug developer entered into an agreement with Vifor Pharma Group, which also made a $50 million equity investment in the company.

Dick's Sporting Goods tumbled 12 percent after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)