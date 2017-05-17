US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 17 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday after reports of a leaked memo by former FBI chief James Comey caused alarm on Capitol Hill, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.
Trump asked Comey to end a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia, according to the reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 172.66 points, or 0.82 percent, at 20,807.09, the S&P 500 was down 18.86 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,381.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 58.66 points, or 0.95 percent, at 6,111.22. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.