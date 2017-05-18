May 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.39 points, or 0.23 percent, at 20,559.54, the S&P 500 was down 3.83 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,353.2 and the Nasdaq composite was down 13.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at 5,998.08. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)