US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
May 22 Wall Street opened higher on Monday as oil prices climbed and defense stocks rose following a $110 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 20,879.65.
The S&P 500 gained 6.99 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,388.72.
The Nasdaq Composite added 17.51 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,101.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
