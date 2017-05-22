May 22 Wall Street opened higher on Monday as oil prices climbed and defense stocks rose following a $110 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 20,879.65.

The S&P 500 gained 6.99 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,388.72.

The Nasdaq Composite added 17.51 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,101.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)