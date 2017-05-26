* Second reading of Q1 GDP up 1.2 pct vs est 0.9 pct
* Costco, Ulta Beauty rise on strong quarterly reports
* GameStop falls after sticking to full-year forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 26 Wall Street was flat on Friday morning,
coming off six straight days of gains and ahead of a three-day
holiday weekend, as another strong day for consumer stocks was
offset by weakness in financial and technology companies.
The consumer discretionary index was up 0.11
percent and the consumer staples index gained 0.6
percent, leading the gainers among the 11 major S&P sectors,
after strong reports from a clutch of companies.
Shares of Costco Wholesale rose 2.2 percent to
$178.61, giving the biggest boost to the S&P, after the
warehouse club operator reported a strong profit.
Ulta Beauty jumped 4.7 percent, the most on the
S&P, after the company raised its full-year forecast.
Deckers Outdoor Corp rose 15.4 percent to $65.56
after reporting a surprise quarterly adjusted profit. Big Lots
was up 5.7 percent at $50.77 after the discount retailer
raised its full-year profit forecast.
A strong batch of reports from retailers had also propelled
the market on Thursday, when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite
closed at record highs.
The six-day winning streak is the market's longest since
February and investors could aim to cash in their gains ahead of
the long weekend due to Monday's Memorial Day holiday.
"The market is going to digest this move, people are going
to take profits and are going to be a little cautious before the
three-day weekend because, apart from all the good news, we
still have potential for geo-political concerns that can come up
at any time," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 18.61 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,064.34, the
S&P 500 was down 2.25 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,412.82.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.12 points, or 0.07
percent, at 6,201.13.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 0.21 percent fall leading the
decliners. The index has led most of the market's gains of late.
The markets' recent strength has been driven by strong
quarterly earnings reports and the lack of major news updates on
the political front, with President Donald Trump on his maiden
presidential foreign visit.
However, with stocks at record levels and the earninsg
season in the rear view mirror, analysts say the market needs to
see progress on Trump's pro-growth policies, for the market to
make further meaningful gains.
Earlier in the day, a report showed that the U.S. economy
grew at a 1.2 percent pace in the first quarter, slightly more
than the 0.7 percent growth estimated earlier. The higher
reading was line with economists' expectations.
While recent economic data has been mixed, with data showing
a dip in consumer spending and sentiment, a surge in business
investment and wage growth suggests activity will regain
momentum as the year progresses.
Among the laggards was GameStop, which fell 7.5
percent to $21.79 as the videogames retailer left its full-year
earnings forecast unchanged despite its quarterly profit beating
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,456
to 1,027. On the Nasdaq, 1,339 issues fell and 830 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 26 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)