a day ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after strong U.S. jobs data
July 7, 2017 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after strong U.S. jobs data

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a Labor Department report showed that 222,000 jobs were added in the public and private sector in June, far higher than economists' estimate of 179,000.

Futures snapshot at 8:30 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.13 percent, with 20,103 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.17 percent, with 126,272 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.75 points, or 0.37 percent, on volume of 23,741 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

