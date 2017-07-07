FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong June payrolls report
July 7, 2017 / 1:34 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong June payrolls report

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after job growth surged more than expected in June, underscoring labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate hike this year despite benign inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.64 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,374.68.

The S&P 500 gained 6.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,416.37.

The Nasdaq Composite added 23.95 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,113.41. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

