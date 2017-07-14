FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 14, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed at the open on Friday as investors parsed earnings reports from big banks, while tepid data dimmed chances of another rate hike this year. A rise in technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.2 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,546.89, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,449.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.57 points, or 0.22 percent, at 6,288.01. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.