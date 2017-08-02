FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Apple powers futures, Dow set to hit 22,000 mark
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 days ago

US STOCKS-Apple powers futures, Dow set to hit 22,000 mark

3 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 43 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday with a rally in Apple's shares lifting the technology sector and setting the Dow industrials on course to breach the 22,000 mark.

* Apple jumped 5.68 percent in premarket trading, a day after the world's largest publicly listed company reported better-than-expected results and iPhone sales, and signaled its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone is on schedule. The stock is up about 30 percent this year.

* The S&P 500 information technology index is up 22 percent year to date, leading other sectors, as investors look for growth in an otherwise low-growth environment.

* The Dow has risen 11 percent in 2017, even as Wall Street is losing confidence that President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress will be able to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending this year.

* The Dow hit the 20,000 mark in late January and crossed the 21,000 mark in just over a month on March 1, helped by a rise in banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

* Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter earnings so far and 72 percent of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In a typical quarter, 64 percent of companies beat expectations.

* The results may reassure investors worried about high valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its 10-year average of 14 times, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

* Tesla, Fitbit and AIG are among the major companies scheduled to report results after the closing bell.

* The ADP data at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT), is expected to show U.S. private employers added 185,000 jobs in July, after adding 158,000 jobs in June. The data comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

* San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester are also scheduled to make appearances later in the day.

* Match Group fell 6.03 percent after the dating website operator's quarterly profit came in below expectations.

* Garmin rose 5.22 percent as the maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a rise in quarterly profit.

* FireEye was up 6.74 percent after the internet security company's revenue came in above expectations.

* Time Warner Inc was marginally up, after the company reported a better-than-expected 11.6 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.16 percent, with 14,539 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 96,912 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.73 percent, on volume of 30,475 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

