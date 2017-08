Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Dow Industrials breached the 22,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, helped by a rally in Apple's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 21,995.63. The S&P 500 gained 2.02 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,478.37. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.28 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,393.22. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)