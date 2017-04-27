US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, April 27 The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by results-related gains in Comcast, PayPal and Intuit, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.06 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,982.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.41 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,388.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.71 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,048.94. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)