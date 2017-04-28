NEW YORK, April 28 Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash in recent gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,940.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,384.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,047.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.9 percent, the S&P gained 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent.

During April, the Dow gained 1.3 percent, the S&P rose 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3 percent.

