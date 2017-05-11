BRIEF-Sree Sakthi Paper Mills to consider allotment of preference shares
* Says to consider allotment of 11.25% non convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 11 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after worse-than-expected sales drops at Macy's and Kohl's sparked a selloff in department store shares and stirred fears that consumers are not spending enough to drive strong economic growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 20,919.9, the S&P 500 lost 5.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,394.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.18 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,115.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -----