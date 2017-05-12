US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as fall in oil prices weigh
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than Q1
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.22 points, or 0.11 percent, to 20,896.2, the S&P 500 lost 3.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,390.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,121.23. (Reporting By Noel Randewich and Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
