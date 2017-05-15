BRIEF-RBI says interest rate on FRB 2020 for HY June 21 to Dec 20 is 6.39 pct p.a
* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds, 2020
NEW YORK May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.33 points, or 0.41 percent, to 20,981.94, the S&P 500 gained 11.42 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,402.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,149.67. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds, 2020
* Says approved proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: