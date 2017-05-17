NEW YORK May 17 The S&P 500 on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September as hopes for tax cuts and other pro-business policies faded after reports that President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 370.12 points, or 1.76 percent, to 20,609.63, the S&P 500 lost 43.35 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,357.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 158.63 points, or 2.57 percent, to 6,011.24. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)